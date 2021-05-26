Get these limited-edition Chewbacca high-tops at the Adidas members-only sale

Adidas

Ever wonder what it would feel like to walk in Chewie's footsteps and be the awesome Wookie that you know you are deep down inside? Now you can in this limited-edition pair of Adidas Star Wars Rivalry Hi, the result of a collaboration with Lucasfilm.

These kicks feature what we assumed are sustainably sourced Wookie fur lining on the outside, the iconic Empires Strikes Back bandolier and a Star Wars lace pin. This fuzzy pair still retains all of the styling and comfort of the Rivalry high-tops. They come with a 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode V poster and are only available to Adidas Creator Club members.

The Creator Club is free to join. Being a member nets you free shipping and returns plus access to its Members Week sale.

Adidas After you've signed up, check your inbox for a 15% discount code on your first order and head over to the members-only daily sale and early-access page for even more styles. As a bonus offer until May 27, when you spend $150 or more you'll receive a $40-off voucher code to spend between June 21 and June 30.

