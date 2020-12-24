Get these Lenovo LP1 true wireless earbuds for 70% off

Lenovo

Hey, did you know that Lenovo offered its own line of true wireless earbuds? Neither did I. But here they are, and man, are they cheap. Regularly priced at a modest $60, you can get the at Walmart right now. That's 70% off.

The earbuds look pretty ordinary, modeled after the standard bulb-and-stem design that Apple made famous. They're water resistant with an IPX4 rating and rely on touch gesture control. To be clear, I've never worn or heard these earbuds, and CNET's resident audio guru David Carnoy hasn't tried them either. But Lenovo claims they feature 10mm drivers and have a 20-20,000Hz frequency response. The 40mAh batteries are augmented by a 300-mAh battery in the wired (USB-C) charging case.

I'm guessing I have never heard of these because they're probably intended for sale in China; the voice command feature only works in Chinese, for example, and I consider that a huge tip-off. But if you don't mind that, these are an incredibly cheap pair of earbuds from a major brand. Let me know what you think in the comments.

