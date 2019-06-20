Get these great Kindle ebooks for $4 or less

Amazon makes sure that there are always a bevy of Kindle ebooks available at $3 or $4, either with its Kindle Daily Deals or its monthly sales. And every once in awhile, we like to highlight when some of our favorite authors hit the discount shelf. Today is one such day.

I've read all of these books except where indicated; apologies in advance if you're not as much a fan of espionage, crime or sci-fi novels as I am (with the occasional non-fiction history book thrown in).

On sale today: Thursday, June 20

The following books are likely only on sale for today, so take the plunge while you can.

Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller ($1.99): I haven't read this one yet, but bought it this morning because (1) it's been nominated for a Nebula Award and (2) I heard some positive buzz on it from the panelists on The Incomparable podcast. The plot concerns societal conflicts in a post-climate change future -- think Snowpiercer, but on a floating city instead of a bullet train.

The Kill Artist by Daniel Silva ($2.99): Think of Gabriel Allon as a sort of Israeli James Bond: When he's not restoring priceless paintings, he's trotting the globe on his latest secret mission from the Mossad. This 2000 book is the first Allon novel; he's gone on to headline at least 16 more since. (If you want to jump straight into book 2, it's just $6 right now.)

The Tourist by Olen Steinhauer ($1.99): More spies: This is the first of a trilogy featuring CIA operative Milo Weaver. Frankly, I liked Steinhauer's The Cairo Affair more, but for $2 -- why not?

Monthly deals: Available through June 30

These books are part of Amazon's monthly sale, so the discounts should be in effect through the end of the month.

To Die in Vienna by Kevin Wignall ($2.99): You might feel like all of Kevin Wignall's books sort of run together -- they all follow troubled hitmen, troubled criminals or troubled spies on the run (or on the trail) in Europe. But they're nearly always available for $3 or less, and they're all breezy, engaging pageturners -- and I mean that very much as compliment. I found this one to be the most enjoyable, possibly because of the electronic eavesdropping angle. It's apparently being adapted for the big screen with Jake Gyllenhall as the lead. (If you like this one, pick up Wignall's earlier A Fragile Thing for $2.)

Band of Brothers by Stephen Ambrose ($3.99): Ambrose is among a small group of our greatest living historians, and his World War II chronicles -- including this chronicle of the 101st Airborne's Easy Company from basic training through V-E day -- are an important part of his legacy. I haven't read this one yet, but I loved the HBO series on which it was based, and enjoyed Ambrose's Pegasus Bridge (a D-Day story).

