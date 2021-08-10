Get these flexible joggers for only $21 at H&M

H&M

After working from home for over a year, my indoor clothes have been stockpiling while my outdoor wear has all been reduced to just the essentials. Jogger pants have been the saving grace as I can pair them with anything and be ready to tackle the outside world without looking like I just got out of bed. These regular fit joggers sit right between the comfort of sweatpants and the style of chinos. Get a pair now for only $21, shipping is free.

These are part of H&M's Last Chance sale collection where you can find savings of up to 70% off. Check out more offers for Men and Women while you're there. Don't forget that students can also receive 15% off when they verify their status through UNiDAYS. Act soon as H&M is also offering free shipping on every orders made between now and August 11.

