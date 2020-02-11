Record inside and outside your car at once with the Vantrue N2 Pro dual dash cam, on sale for $120

Vantrue

If you're a rideshare driver, delivery driver, or just do a lot of commuting, you might consider a dash cam to be an essential automotive accessory. The Vantrue N2 Pro is a Ferrari of dash cams -- it's got dual front and rear cameras that each shoot 1,920x1,080-pixel video, a night vision mode with infrared illumination and even sensors that automatically trigger the cameras to capture emergency footage in case of accident. This dash cam does a lot. And it's currently on sale. You can snag your own Vantrue N2 Pro Dual Dash Cam for $120, which is 40% off the usual price of $200. To get this deal, you'll need to apply the $10-off coupon on the product page and also apply promo code CNETVTN2 at checkout. The two discounts should stack, and you'll see a price of $120 before tax.

You can record front and rear simultaneously, capturing what's happening on the road as well as what's going on in the cabin. The rear camera records 140 degrees and the road-facing camera shoots a wider 170 degrees. If you turn off the cabin camera, you can record 2,560x1,440 exclusively out of the front-facing camera. The camera also performs the role of a security and accident system; if the car is parked, it records both cameras when it detects motion. And if the car detects a collision through its G-force sensor, it records video and stores it in a folder that can't be over-written by accident. The camera accepts SD cards up to 256GB in size, which allows for almost 24 hours of continuous recording before it loops around and starts overwriting the oldest video.

The dash cam has a solid 4.4 stars with over 3,500 ratings, and ReviewMeta leaves that score virtually intact. If you need to record inside and outside your vehicle at once, you might not want to pass up this deal.

