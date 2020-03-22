Get the UtechSmart Venus Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $36

UtechSmart

If you've ever thought to yourself, "I wish my mouse looked like it had a pocket calculator glued to the side," then what you need is an MMO gaming mouse -- a mouse packed with a seemingly ludicrous number of programmable buttons. While an MMO mouse can look over-the-top to the uninitiated, the appeal, of course, is that you can bind all sorts of common tasks to the suite of controls and streamline your life, be it in-game or just to improve your productivity in Windows and common programs. These mice got popular in massive multiplayer games, where saving precious seconds casting spells or wielding weapons makes the difference between virtual life and death. A good MMO mouse is not inexpensive; the UtechSmart Venus Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse lists for $55, for example. Right now you can get the when you apply discount code 5S2IFIIP at checkout.

The UtechSmart Venus is a wireless mouse with a 1000 mAh battery and a runtime of about 70 hours between charges. It's equipped with a PixArt PMW3335 optical sensor with a 16,000 DPI resolution -- that's great, but if you're really aiming to use this mouse for MMOs, it's probably overkill. The resolution is fully adjustable all the way down to 100 DPI, and can be switched on the fly with buttons on the top of the mouse. The mouse's feel can also be tweaked via a set of removable weights so you can dial in the exact amount of heft and momentum that suits your style.

Like many gaming mice, the Venus also has a fully customizable light show. It's equipped with RGB lighting and has four different modes you can switch between using the desktop software.

Of course, the real star of the show here is the mouse's buttons -- 19 in total, including a dozen clustered into a 3 x 4 grid on the thumb rest. Every button is programmable and can be bound to keyboard shortcuts or complete macros using the desktop software.

The UtechSmart Venus has a solid 4.6-star review on Amazon with over 300 user reviews. Have you used an MMO mouse like the UtechSmart Venus? What are your thoughts? Sound off below in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: Unboxing the Logitech MX Vertical Mouse