Get The Sims 4 free!

If you've never played The Sims in any of its incarnations, or you played it years ago but then got busy living your actual life, here's good news: The Sims 4 Standard Edition is free for a limited time.

Available for PC and Mac, the game requires an Origin account (also free) and the eponymous client software. (The latter is basically EA's version of Steam.) Once you claim it, it's yours to keep, even after the promotion ends.

The Sims 4 normally sells for $39.99, and that's the price you'd currently pay at Amazon.

CNET hasn't reviewed the game, and I haven't played it since version 1, but you can read GameSpot's The Sims 4 review if you want an overview. Verdict: Not the best iteration of the game, perhaps, though certainly still fun at its core. And for free, what's not to like?

