Get the reusable Rocketbook, the last notebook you'll ever need, for $27

Rocketbook

If a genie granted me three wishes, my first wish would be for infinite wealth. At one time, my second wish would have been for a notebook that never ran out of pages, but now that I have a Rocketbook, I can change that wish to immortality. Rocketbook makes smart reusable notebooks that are completely erasable when you wipe them with a dampened microfiber cloth, so you can use each page over and over and over again. You can even use your phone to send a digital copy to the cloud. And right now, you can get your own when you use promo code CNETRKT at checkout.

I've mentioned Rocketbook a number of times now -- I've used my Rocketbook for well over a year, and it surprises me how much I love it. You need to use a special FriXion erasable pen, but it feels like you're writing on ordinary paper. The pages are made of some space-age synthetic material, and the ink wipes away when you use a dampened microfiber cloth. Let it dry for a few moments, and then it's ready to be used again. I've been using mine daily and in the course of a year, I've probably gone through three or four pens. Luckily, this deal includes five (usually you only get one with a new notebook) so that should tide you over for a while.

Each notebook is "smart." Using the bundled app, you can snap a photo of your page of notes, and it's automatically uploaded to your favorite cloud service. There's a row of icons at the bottom of every page, and you can program the app to send scanned pages to specific destinations based on which icon you mark with the pen before photographing it. Not only do you get an image of the page, but your text is converted to digital text, so it's fully searchable.

Rocketbooks come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors, but this deal is for the Core book, which has 32 pages and is 8.5 by 11 inches. It's currently priced around $28-$34 on Amazon with just a single pen, so this is a pretty good deal.

Over the years, I've seen a lot of smart notebook products like this come and go. They mostly fail because they're just too darned complicated. Rocketbook keeps things simple by making each page infinitely reusable and letting you automatically send images of pages to the cloud on demand. Try it; I predict you'll love it.

First published last year. Updated with the latest deal.

