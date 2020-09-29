Get the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse on sale for $46 at Newegg

Deal Savings Price





If you are eyeing one of Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs but have yet to pull the trigger on that pricey upgrade, there are more economical ways you can update your gaming rig. A new mechanical keyboard or gaming mouse can up your game, and NewEgg has a few keyboards and mice at deep discounts as part of its fall clearance sale.

These prices should be in effect through Wed., Sept 30, but are subject to change at any time.

Razer It's not the DeathAdder, but the Mamba Elite is still a stellar gaming mouse and much more affordable than Razer's flagship mouse. And right now the Mamba Elite is more than half off at Newegg. This right-handed, wired mouse features a 16,000dpi optical sensor, nine programmable buttons, 20 RGB lighting zones and onboard memory.

Rosewill This mechanical gaming keyboard uses Kailh Brown switches and features a multifunction dial for volume or brightness, dedicated media keys, 15 RGB lighting modes and a two-port USB passthrough. It also includes a detachable, magnetic wrist rest.

Rosewill This mechanical gaming keyboard uses Kailh Blue switches and has 12 RGB lighting modes and a separate under-glow lighting effect. It also includes a multifunction dial and detachable, magnetic wrist rest.

If you are looking to upgrade your gaming peripherals, see which models made our lists for best gaming keyboards and best cheap gaming mice.