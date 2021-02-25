Get the OnePlus Nord N10 5G free when you sign up for service at Metro

James Martin/CNET

Metro by T-Mobile is at it again. First came this killer deal: The Motorola One 5G Ace for just $20 when you sign up for service. That's still available, but now so is this: The when you sign up for service (and port in an existing number). Regular price for that phone: $300. As with the Motorola, this is an in-store-only deal; you can't order it online.

That's one small catch. Another is that this phone isn't unlocked, so although there's no contract required, per se, you'd have to stick with Metro for at least six months in order to get the phone unlocked (assuming you wanted to take it to another carrier).

Other fine print: The number you're porting in can't be from T-Mobile. And if you've been a Metro customer anytime in the last six months, you're not eligible for this deal.

So what's the scoop on the Nord N10? It's "an affordable 5G phone with a few compromises," according to CNET's Lynn La. She reviewed the Nord N10 back in November.

I also spoke with CNET's Patrick Holland, who just completed his hands-on review of the Motorola One 5G Ace. A $20 difference in pricing is basically a wash, so which of the two phones would he choose?

"The Ace is better," he said. While the Nord N10 has better cameras, he's partial to the bigger screen, faster processor and longer battery life afforded by Motorola's phone.

But OnePlus has legions of fans, and this is a rare opportunity to get a phone more or less free. (There's a $20 activation fee, and Metro's plans start at $40 a month.)

