Get the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness watch for $40

Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has arrived in the US, bringing a wealth of impressive features to your wrist on the cheap. How impressive and how cheap? Let's start with the latter: Walmart has the . That's actually a couple bucks below the preorder price from a few weeks ago. Note that it's being offered via a third-party seller, and that delivery may take about a week.

The Mi Band 5's predecessor, the Mi Band 4, was already a pretty solid product, selling for around $35 and standing toe-to-toe with the pricier Fitbit Inspire HR. There's still no official price on the new model, but I'm seeing it from various China-based sellers for $40 to $50. I suspect it'll end up in the higher end of that range once it reaches US warehouses.

The water-resistant Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display (just slightly larger than the Mi Band 4's), heart rate and oxygen sensors, dozens of animated watch faces, a magnetic charge cord and a 14-day battery.

That battery represents a bit of a downgrade, as the Mi Band 4 was rated for up to 20 days -- though two weeks is still pretty fantastic. However, the Mi Band 5 adds several new sport modes, bringing the total to 11. It also adds menstrual tracking.

I'll know more once I get my hands on the Mi Band 5 -- or, rather, get the Mi Band 5 on my hand. I'm hoping it's better than the $25 Wyze Band, which left me rather disappointed.

If you've already purchased the new wearable, hit the comments and let me know what you think of it!

Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new sale price and availability.

