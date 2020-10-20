Get the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness watch for $38

Érika García/CNET

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has arrived in the US, bringing a wealth of impressive features to your wrist on the cheap. How impressive and how cheap? Let's start with the latter: Walmart has the . That's a couple bucks below the last time I shared this deal and the lowest price I've seen yet. Note that it's being offered via a third-party seller, not Walmart proper.

The Mi Band 5's predecessor, the Mi Band 4, was already a pretty solid product, selling for around $35 and standing toe-to-toe with the pricier Fitbit Inspire HR.

The water-resistant Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display (just slightly larger than the Mi Band 4's), heart rate and oxygen sensors, dozens of animated watch faces, a magnetic charge cord and a 14-day battery.

That battery represents a bit of a downgrade, as the Mi Band 4 was rated for up to 20 days -- though two weeks is still pretty fantastic. The Mi Band 5 adds several new sport modes, however, bringing the total to 11. It also adds menstrual tracking.

Although CNET's US team has to yet to do a full-on review of the product, CNET en Español covered the Mi Band 5 back in August. You can use Google Translate to read an English version of that review. Verdict: "Interesting new features that together with its low price make it a great choice for those who want to start taking care of themselves."

If you've already bought the new wearable, hit the comments and let me know what you think of it!

First published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new sale price and availability.

