Get the new Dell XPS 13 laptop for $854

Happy Friday, cheeps! A quick housekeeping note: This week was kind of a perfect storm of broken discount codes, deals that ended shortly after I posted them and so on. I appreciate your patience with stuff like this, and also appreciate when you notify me (via email, Facebook or Twitter) of an issue.

Yesterday, for example, I was able to reach out to B&H Photo and get them to reinstate the $349 DJI Spark deal (exclusively for Cheapskate readers, I might add) -- but only because someone alerted me to the sudden price change.

When things like this happen, I try to update the post as quickly as possible, and I also push out updates over social media. That's why I encourage you to follow me on Facebook or Twitter. I share bonus deals there as well!

On to business!

The other day I shared a MacBook Air deal priced right around $850. Today, let's look at a Windows equivalent.

For a limited time, you can get the new Dell XPS 13 for $949 when you apply coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout. Why wouldn't you apply the 100OFF999 coupon that's listed right on the product page and save $100 instead of $50? Because that code has expired, annoyingly.

However, if you start your shopping trip at the Ebates Dell page, then add the XPS 13 to your cart and apply the coupon, you'll also score a substantial 10-percent rebate. That'll bring your net total down to about $854. (Sorry to say the SALE17 code listed there doesn't apply to this one either.)

The XPS 13 is a thin, light, powerful laptop that was very recently refreshed. Because I haven't used it myself, I'll turn you over to CNET's XPS 13 review. Verdict: "One of the best all-around 13-inch laptops."

The specs come fairly close to the aforementioned MacBook Air: Core i5 processor, 128GB SSD, 13.3-inch non-touch display. For many users, that's more than enough horsepower.

I don't use webcams much, so I don't mind about the weirdly positioned camera. I do care about weight, which runs about 2.7 pounds -- just a few ounces under the Air. Unfortunately, like the MacBook Pros, this one only has USB-C ports, so you're probably going to need to stock up on some dreaded dongles.

Assuming you leverage the cashback option, this is an unusually good deal on a brand new, premium-model laptop.

Your thoughts?

Humble Bundle

Bonus deal: Game time! In case you missed my tweet or update about it late yesterday, there's a $40 game you can snag for free.

It's F1 2015, and it's free while the licenses last at Humble Bundle (or until tomorrow, whichever comes first). Regular price: $40.

This Formula One racing sim is not, perhaps, the absolute best in its class, at least according to GameSpot's review. But that's the beauty of a freebie: If you don't end up liking it, no harm, no foul. (And no money.)

Smartomi

Bonus deal No. 2: A couple months back I shared a deal on neckband earphones -- a surprisingly divisive product. Some folks love the extra battery life afforded by the slightly chunky band; others won't tolerate anything but a cord connecting their earbuds.

If you're in the former camp (or among the undecided), the deal is back -- and a little better. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Smartomi HAP-1 Bluetooth Neckband Headphones for $12.97. That's after applying promo code 41P9ETUD, which should automatically get applied when you click the Add to Cart button via that link. (Tested and verified at 7:15 a.m. ET.)

Last time around, it was $17 -- but you got a free running belt. This time: no belt, just a dirt-cheap price on what turned out to be a surprisingly good headphone. Lightweight design, good sound, long battery life (up to 14 hours, according to Smartomi). I have a pair; so far, so good after three months. Read my previous write-up if you want to learn more.

Bonus deal No. 3: Jackbox makes some fun party games. (Huge fan of Quiplash right here.) Typically they're played around a computer -- ideally connected to a TV, but that's optional. Everyone uses their own phone or tablet as their "controller."

For a limited time, and while the licenses last, Fanatical has the Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Windows or Mac) for $4.99. Reg. price: $24.99. That's an insanely good deal for five clever, original and often hilarious games you can play with friends. Highly, highly recommended.

Bonus deal No. 4: Magazines: They're still a thing! And for a limited time, DiscountMags has a pretty amazing deal. Four one-year magazine subscriptions for $16.

The selection includes over 75 titles, including one I'm sure Cheapskate readers will love: CNET! You can also snag Wired, Popular Science or any number of business, food, travel and lifestyle mags.