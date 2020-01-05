Get the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro for $1,250

Apple

By stacking a pair of discounts, Amazon is currently selling the new 2019 version of the Apple MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD for $1,250. (It lists for $1,399.99 on the product page, but the lower price should appear at checkout.) That's not just a good deal, but close to the best price we've ever seen -- it dipped down to $1,200 briefly during the run-up to Black Friday.

CNET's Dan Ackerman went hands-on with the new MacBook Pro shortly after it was released last summer, and remarked that the bump in processor made the 13-inch model "feel more like a Pro." Also new: It now includes the Touch Bar, which had previously been missing from the 13-inch model, along with Touch ID fingerprint security thanks to the T2 security chip.

It also includes two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, 802.11AC Wi-Fi, and a 10-hour battery life. Just be sure you don't reconfigure the laptop on the product page, because the 1.4GHz Core i5 processor with 256GB SSD is the only variation that gets the benefit of the $250 discount.

