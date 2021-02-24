Get the Motorola One 5G Ace for just $20 when you sign up for service at Metro

Sarah Tew/CNET

This feels like a mistake. I checked; it's not. If you have an old phone you're looking to retire in favor of a shiny new 5G-capable model, here's an insanely affordable option: For a limited time, you can get the when you port an existing number to Metro by T-Mobile. List price: $400. Regular price at Metro: $280.

There's a catch, but probably not what you think: You don't have to sign any kind of contract, nor are you roped into Metro's most expensive service plans. (Over at Cricket, for example, you can , but you have to pay for two months of service on a plan costing at least $60 a month.) You do, however, have to visit a brick-and-mortar Metro store; you can't order the phone online.

Also, the number you're porting in can't be from T-Mobile. And if you've been a Metro customer anytime in the last six months, you're not eligible for this deal.

Metro's plans start at $40 a month for a single line, with discounts available as you add lines. The phone itself will cost you just $20 (plus tax) out the door -- effectively a $260 instant rebate -- and you're also on the hook for a $20 activation fee.

If you've never heard of the Motorola One 5G Ace, that's because it's brand-new; it was one of four new sub-$400 phones Motorola introduced last month. CNET's Patrick Holland shared this first impression: "The Ace has an enjoyable chonky design and the one I got to try has a sweet business-casual silver speckled finish called frosty silver. Some of the Ace's stoutness comes from the fact it houses a 5,000-mAh battery, which Motorola claims will survive two days on a single charge."

Beyond that, there's some pretty decent horsepower here for a $400 phone, let alone a $20 one: 6.7-inch HDR10 display, Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, 6GB of RAM, three rear cameras. Our full review is forthcoming, so stay tuned for that.

Similarly, I'm waiting to hear back from T-Mobile on the only real unknown here: whether the phone is unlocked, or can be at a certain point. I'll update this post when I find out. Update: The phone is locked, but can be unlocked after six months of paid service.

