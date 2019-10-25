Chris Monroe/CNET

Smart-screen prices are falling fast. Witness the Google Nest Hub (formerly Google Home Hub), which retails for $129 but routinely goes on sale for around $60. Then there's the Amazon Echo Show 5, a $90 smart screen that has seen discounts of $30-40. With those kinds of prices, it's harder to justify buying a plain old smart speaker that doesn't have a screen.

Of course, if you're buying one of these with recipe videos or video calling in mind, you may find the Hub's 7-inch and the Echo's 5.5-inch displays a bit cramped for comfort. That brings us to today's deal: a larger screen for not much more money. For a limited time, Vipoutlet via eBay has very limited quantities of the Lenovo Smart Display 10 for $75.65 when you add it to your cart -- by far the lowest price I've seen. (Previously it was $105.)

True to its name, the Smart Display 10 sports a 10-inch touchscreen, built-in speaker and attractive bamboo backside (a refreshing change from the black or white plastic we mostly see).

It operates very much like any Google Home speaker: Just say "Hey, Google" or "OK, Google" and tell it what you'd like it to do. That could be anything from playing tunes to controlling a smart-home device to adding bananas to your shopping list. The presence of the screen adds all manner of video goodness to the mix: YouTube vids, photo slideshows, calls to friends and relatives and so on.

I haven't used one myself, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Lenovo Smart Display 10 review. Verdict: "The Lenovo Smart Display is a great kitchen assistant with an elegant design and a high-resolution touchscreen. It multitasks well, responds quickly to both touch and voice commands and offers a rich, personalized home screen and a customizable ambient mode."

But, now, instead of $250, it's $75.65.

Note: Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability. Removed expired bonus deals.

