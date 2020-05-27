Get the Lego Boost Creative Toolbox STEM toy -- perfect for kids and parents -- for $128

Lego

Whenever I encounter a great deal on a Lego kit, I wonder if it's more for the parents or the kids. I know that as my own kids grew up, I was often just as obsessed with Legos as they were. And when you combine motors, sensors, Bluetooth and simple drag-and-drop visual programming, you've got the recipe for the world's best STEM toy for kids and parents alike. The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is a programmable 840-piece kit that regularly sells for $160. Right now, you can get the at Best Buy.

The box is marked for ages 7 to 12, but let's be real: I'd play with this kit in a heartbeat, and I am several times that max age. It follows the build-code-play philosophy of many STEM toys; you can build a Lego creation using the motor and sensors (it includes a color sensor and a distance sensor) and then program it using the mobile app for your phone or tablet. The set includes a slew of games and interactive activities that challenge your kid's logic and coding skills.

Central to the Boost system is the Move Hub, a device that acts like the brain of whatever you create. It has Bluetooth for connectivity to your phone as well as motors, lights, and a tilt sensor. You can build literally anything you can imagine, or start out with the MTR4 (the Multi-Tooled Rover 4) by following the kit's instructions -- and then customize it as you see fit.

I don't know how long this deal will last, but probably not long. It's full price at Target and the official Lego site, and only available from third parties at Amazon. Grab it while you can. And if you want to learn more, you can read CNET's review of the Lego Boost system.

Now playing: Watch this: A Lego construction machine and a mobile solar plant...

