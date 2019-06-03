Google

As the NBA Finals evened up to 1-1 between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Google showed off a new way basketball fans can get team stats just by pointing their phone at a logo.

Aparna Chennapragada‏, vice president of Google Lens and AR, on Sunday shared a video on Twitter demoing how the search engine's AR tech can display an NBA team's stats by using the Google Lens app and pointing a smartphone camera to the team's logo.

The #NBAFinals are in full swing and this year, Lens has the ball. Point Google Lens at @NBA logos to see a live stat card and get the latest on your favorite team..speaking of which, GO @warriors!!! pic.twitter.com/7iY1yMRsIs — Aparna Chennapragada (@aparnacd) June 3, 2019

"We're taking Google Lens and taking it from, 'oh, it's an identification tool, what's this, show me things like this,' to an AR browser, meaning you can actually superimpose information right on the camera," Chennapragada told CNET earlier in May.

Back in May, Google released five Google Lens filters. These new filters can translate text, provide search results for whatever object the phone camera is pointed at and can even suggest the most popular dishes of a restaurant by looking at the menu.