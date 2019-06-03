As the NBA Finals evened up to 1-1 between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Google showed off a new way basketball fans can get team stats just by pointing their phone at a logo.
Aparna Chennapragada, vice president of Google Lens and AR, on Sunday shared a video on Twitter demoing how the search engine's AR tech can display an NBA team's stats by using the Google Lens app and pointing a smartphone camera to the team's logo.
"We're taking Google Lens and taking it from, 'oh, it's an identification tool, what's this, show me things like this,' to an AR browser, meaning you can actually superimpose information right on the camera," Chennapragada told CNET earlier in May.
Back in May, Google released five Google Lens filters. These new filters can translate text, provide search results for whatever object the phone camera is pointed at and can even suggest the most popular dishes of a restaurant by looking at the menu.
Discuss: Get the latest NBA stats with Google Lens and a team logo
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.