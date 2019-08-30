Get the Jabra Move Wireless headphones for $29.99

Jabra

Looking for a nice set of wireless headphones? The Jabra Move Wireless offers great sound, Bluetooth connectivity, an 8-hour battery and a detachable stereo cable if you'd rather plug in. They list for $100 (which is also the current price on Amazon), and the best deal I've seen elsewhere is around $62.

For a limited time, however, and while supplies last, the Jabra Company Store (via Rakuten) is offering the Jabra Move Wireless headphones in red for $29.99. This being Rakuten, you also get 1% cash back and 10% back in the form of Rakuten Super Points, which can be applied to future purchases. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

As it happens, there's a promo code available as well, though not until tomorrow (Aug. 31). Apply code SAVE15 at checkout to knock the price down to just $25.49. So you could roll the dice and wait a day, but I happen to know there's a limited quantity of these available; they could be sold out by then.

I don't know much about these beyond what's in the product description, but a little searching revealed overwhelmingly positive reviews from users and media outlets alike. (CNET hasn't reviewed them, alas.)

I do know that Jabra is a premium brand, and that a $100 set of headphones for $30 is a damn fine deal -- even finer if you're able to snag it for $25.49.

Now playing: Watch this: What to look for when buying your next pair of headphones

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.