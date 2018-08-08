KitchenAid

Perhaps the most recognizable thing you can buy for any kitchen is the iconic KitchenAid mixer. Yes, that KitchenAid, beloved countertop status symbol, badge of culinary skill and wedding registry must-have.

Unfortunately countertop fame doesn't come cheap. The Professional 5 Plus model sells for around $300 at most stores.

Today Target currently has it on sale for $250, but promo code MIXER30 drops the price to $220 -- the lowest I've seen anywhere.

The KV25G0X features a 5-quart stainless-steel mixing bowl, a dough hook, a flat beater and a wire whisk. There's also an accessory hub for adding things like peelers and meat grinders. It's available in your choice of three colors.

I don't own one of these, but over 2,400 Target customers collectively rated the mixer somewhere between 4.5 and 5 stars. (Target doesn't show the precise average.) And a Google search reveals an amazing 4.8-star rating from over 6,000 buyers. If you've been eyeballing a mixer upgrade, or have a wedding gift opportunity coming up, this might be the time to pounce.

