CNET

From today until the end of July, you can get the new HTC U11 for $50 less than its asking price, bringing it down to $599. Just go to HTC's store, add the U11 to your cart and enter the coupon code AMAZINGU11. The offer ends July 31, so you have some time.

The HTC U11 is the company's latest phone to hit the US. It has squeezable sides that can be customized for different functions, like opening the camera app, turning on the flashlight and even snapping a pic. Just look at that GIF.

The feature doesn't sound like a big deal on paper -- and it's really the speed of the phone that impressed us the most -- but it's actually pretty useful when trying to take photos one-handed.

HTC confirmed that the code will last until July 31.