Get the highly anticipated Pokemon Shield or Sword for just $38 before they sell out (sold out)

You'll have to pick one or the other, but save $22 this weekend on the latest Pokemon installment.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Update, 8.27 a.m. PT: Just as we suspected, this deal sold out in a flash -- even faster than we expected, to be honest. But we've been assured there's more inventory on the way, so we'll update this article when we hear that it's back in stock at this same price. Maybe in the next day or so -- fingers crossed.

Pokemon Shield and Pokemon Sword are finally here. I'm not here to tell you which game to get (though it really depends upon which exclusive Pokemon you want to get your hands on -- monsters like Deino, Hydreigon, Farfetch'd and Sirfetch'd come in Sword, while Larvitar, Tyranitar, Goodra and Galarian Ponyta are exclusive to Shield). But after a long wait, both games are here, and to celebrate that, Facebook Marketplace is offering them for 22% off. You can get Pokemon Shield or Sword for $38, down from the $60 list price, while supplies last. That's a Black Friday-caliber deal right there. Just be sure to choose which game you want from the drop-down menu before you click the Checkout button.

Is this game the answer to all your Pokémon hopes and dreams? That depends upon how you want to feel about the games, honestly. The internet is outraged, as it often is, over seemingly inconsequential details, like the fact that Sword and Shield don't include, you know, every Pokémon ever. But if you're okay with that, rest assured that GameSpot rated the game "Superb" with a rating of 9.

If you're anxious to be delighted with exploring the land of Galar, my advice is to jump on this deal quickly. An inventory priced this low may not survive all the way into next week.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.