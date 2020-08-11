Motorola

I'm pretty sure the phrase "bang for the buck" was coined to describe Motorola's lineup of Moto phones, which seem to get better every year while keeping prices almost impossibly low. Case in point: The Moto G Fast, which debuted just two months ago at just $200. Even more impossible: It's on sale right now for even less.

For a limited time, Motorola is offering the with promo code TENOFFBFARJI. For what it's worth, it's , but for $170 (still a great deal).

The G Fast is a 6.4-inch phone with three rear cameras, 32GB of expandable storage, a fingerprint sensor, a water-repellent coating and a battery that's good for up to two days of operation, according to Motorola.

Like most of the Motos, this one is sold unlocked, and it's compatible with both CDMA and GSM networks (meaning the Big Three and most MVNOs). That's awesome, because it means you can take the phone to whatever carrier offers the best deal, features and/or coverage.

CNET hasn't done a full review of the Moto G Fast, but you can read more about the phone in Patrick Holland's comparison of the G Fast and the Moto E. Between the two, he prefers the former.

Meanwhile, just to complicate matters, you can use the same promo code (TENOFFBFARJI) to get the . It's normally $250. That model has a bigger battery, sharper screen, better speaker and more storage. (Read CNET's Moto G Power review to learn more.) Totally worth the extra money, if you ask me, but there's something about that $153 price tag that's awfully compelling.

Whether you're looking for an upgrade for an old, outdated phone or something to give a student, the G Fast is just an amazing deal.

