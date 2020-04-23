Chris Monroe/CNET

Mesh routers are all the rage. They solve the age-old problem of how to get a solid Wi-Fi signal into every nook and crevice of a large house or apartment. These multi-unit routers blanket much larger areas than traditional routers and work much more effectively than old-fashioned repeaters. Eero launched the whole mesh network craze back in 2016, and despite competition from a handful of companies, it still offers one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems you can buy. Right now, you can get the , down from the usual $229. And it comes with a free Echo Dot.

This 3-pack is at least $150 less than a similar three-piece Nest Wifi mesh router, and covers as much as 5,000 square feet, which should be enough for virtually any home. Additional satellite units are available -- the whole system is modular -- for $99 each. It's not even close to the lowest price we've seen on this bundle; it has actually dipped down to about $160 back during the holidays. But this is still a great price and includes a freebie.

CNET's Ry Crist recently reviewed the new Eero system, and it performed very well. In Ry's words, "Eero is a very safe pick, and maybe even a terrific one, since you're getting three devices for less than Nest charges for two."

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest pricing on this deal.

Now playing: Watch this: Nest Wifi puts Google Assistant into your router

