Get the excellent Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $120 off

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which Bose unveiled last year as the successor to the venerable QuietComfort 35 II, earned high marks from CNET's David Carnoy when he went hands- (and ears-) on to see how well they lived up to the Bose name. And because they're Bose headphones, they're not inexpensive, priced at $400. But right now, . That's $120 off the list price.

These are Bose factory refurbished and certified to meet the same quality standards as a new retail product -- and carry the same one-year warranty.

So what are the 700s like? Well, the headphones are radically redesigned from the older QuietComfort 35 II. You can immediately tell from the redesigned headband, which now features stainless steel for strength and support, along with touch controls on the cup to operate the headphone's features. Rather than folding for travel, the 700 now simply lies flat. It charges with a standard USB-C connector, and includes Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa for voice assistance. You may also appreciate the fact that the noise canceling is adjustable, and you can dial in the ability to hear yourself talk, which can prevent you from shouting like a weirdo when you're wearing them.

I'll be honest: I find myself wearing noise-canceling headphones a lot at home; my house isn't as quiet as I'd like for long hours of working remotely. My noise-canceling headphones of choice? The QuietComfort 35 II. If you could use a break from the dog, neighbors and kids as you work from home, the successor to my trusty headphones just might be your gateway to silent nirvana.

