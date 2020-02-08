Get the Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 for $116

Emeril Everyday

I know that the Instant Pot has its fans, but for my money, the humble air fryer is perhaps the greatest countertop kitchen appliance to come along since the microwave. It can create amazing comfort foods like fries and chicken without a drop of oil, which is one of the few times you can use the words "delicious" and "healthy" in the same sentence. The downside? Air fryers tend to be shaped weirdly, and have such limited volume that they sometimes seem like they're best for making one serving at a time. The Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 is different: It is shaped like a traditional toaster oven, and is actually a versatile multi-cooker with about a dozen modes. Regularly $250, you ca currently get the Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 for just $116 at Kohl's. It's listed for $170 on the product page, and to get the lowest price you need to apply both promo codes SAVE15HOME and ROSES at checkout. The codes stack, and you should see a final price of $115.59. That's more than half off the usual price, and a deep discount compared to the price at Amazon right now -- $205.

The Power Air Fryer 360 is well reviewed, with 3.8 stars and 131 ratings on Amazon. FakeSpot gives the rating a clean bill of health. For me, this appliance is exactly the sort of thing I geek out over in the kitchen. It has a large volume for air drying a lot of stuff at once, and also does double duty as a toaster oven. It has a dozen pre-set cooking modes for toast, baking,broiling, slow cooking and more. It also includes a crisper tray a variety of racks and pans, and a rotating spit for making your own rotisserie chicken.

