Get the Echo Studio, Amazon's best-sounding speaker, for just $170

Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

Amazon's Echo Studio is, hands-down, the company's best overall smart speaker. But at $200, it's always a bit of a toss-up between that model and the identically priced Sonos One or (when it's on sale) Apple HomePod. But today, the Echo Studio is one of several Amazon devices currently on sale as part of a Father's Day promotion at Amazon. You can snag the Studio for $170, or $30 off its usual price.

That meets the lowest price ever recorded at Amazon, and comes within $10 of the lowest price we've ever seen. But today's deal is actually better than that previous Rakuten deal because you don't need to jump through any hoops to get your discount -- just add it to your Amazon cart and checkout.

Order now and you should be able to have what we called "Amazon's best-sounding and most feature-packed speaker yet" show up on dad's doorstep just in time for Father's Day.

