Get the easiest car phone mount ever for just $6.50

EasyAcc

There are countless car mounts out there, and the problem with many of them is that they try just too darned hard -- like magnetic mounts that require you to add a metal plate to your phone and automatic models that clamp onto your phone when you set it in the dock. This when you use discount code I2GS34BA at checkout. That's 50% off the regular price of $13.

This mount clamps onto most air vents -- anything with horizontal slats. If the slats are circular or radial, keep moving; there's nothing to see here. Then just slide your phone into the holder, and like a sort of lobster trap, a pair of arms pivot upward and keep the phone securely in place. You can insert and remove the phone with one hand, and it's securely held in place until you do so. The mount also rotates, letting you use the phone in portrait or landscape orientation.

You should be able to use this with any phone from 4 to 6.5 inches, which includes all modern iPhone models, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S20, the Note 10 and countless others.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.