David Carnoy/CNET

Regular Cheapskate readers know that Amazon gear goes on sale all the time -- but occasionally another store will beat the house. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, new QVC customers can get the with promo code NEW. That's $25 below Amazon's current price and an all-time low. You also get software and case vouchers, which I'll discuss below.

Let me make this a little sweeter still: Today only, if you use , you can lower your net price by a hefty 10%. That means you'll get $4.50 back (on top of whatever cash-back savings or points you get from your credit card). Triple-dip, baby!

Even if you walk away without the cash-back perk, $45 is an amazing price on this tablet. The new model ups the ante with a faster processor, USB-C charging, a bit more RAM, better battery life and smarter front-camera placement. Read David Carnoy's Fire HD 8 review to learn more. (For what it's worth, I disagree that an Amazon Prime membership is "a must." Yes, it includes a ton of media goodies, but you can still do a lot with the tablet -- play games, use apps, read ebooks, watch Netflix and so on -- without Prime.)

QVC's deal also includes a voucher (PDF) for something from Caseology, but it's not clear whether it's a freebie or just a discount. You get a handful of software freebies as well, including 1-year subscriptions to The Great Family Cookbook Project and OfficeSuite Personal.

I suspect this will sell out quickly, so if you're hoping to snag a modern Fire HD 8 tablet for a price that may well beat Prime Day, act fast.

