Get the combo wireless Pandora portable power bank for $36

Infinacore

Power banks are a dime a dozen (well, they're not that cheap, but they are that common), but I've been waiting for an innovative power bank to come along that offers more than a couple of USB ports and a built-in LED flashlight. My wait might be over: The Pandora Portable Power Charger is a wall charger, power bank with digital display and wireless Qi charger all in one. It has just debuted with a retail price of $60, but you can get the when you use the exclusive code CNET at checkout. The code buys you an additional 10% off the introductory discounted price of $40.

This pocket-size power bank plugs directly into the wall like a wall charger and while it tops off its 8,000-mAh battery, it can charge up to three devices at once: two via the USB-A ports and a third via USB-C. When you take it off wall power, it becomes a power bank that can charge up to four devices at once -- including a Qi-compatible wireless device. There's a digital display to keep you apprised of the battery level as well.

There's more. The USB-C port is bidirectional, so you don't have to plug it into the wall. You can charge the battery from any USB-C source, like a laptop or car charger. And Pandora supports fast charging -- 18 watts through the USB-C port and up to 10 watts on the Qi wireless pad.

The whole thing is roughly pocket-size (2.3 inches square and an inch thick) and weighs 9 ounces. If your junk drawer isn't already brimming with power banks, you might want to give this one a try.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.