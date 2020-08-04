Get the Chef IQ Smart Cooker -- a formidable Instant Pot rival -- for 25% off

Molly Price/CNET

I don't yearn for many pressure cookers, but the $200 Chef IQ Smart Cooker is an object of my desire. This 6-quart model features a large color display and the built-in scale makes it easy to follow digital recipes even if you're not an expert pressure cooker chef. But if $200 is a non-starter for you, reconsider. Today only, the at Amazon.

The Chef IQ comes with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and works with an app on your phone. It includes more than 100 guided recipes along with how-to videos and it gets updates automatically. The app lets you control and monitor your meal remotely. At the end of the cook, the Chef IQ releases steam automatically so you don't have to get anywhere near the appliance while it's under pressure.

In CNET's recent review of the Chef IQ Smart Cooker, Molly Price ran the cooker through its paces and was really happy with its ease of use, cook quality and cleanup. Her main criticism was the price: "I can't justify spending $200 on the Smart Cooker. If it were even $50 cheaper, I would feel good about my purchase." Well, Molly, Chef IQ has listened, because it's $150 today (but today only).

