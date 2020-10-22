Get the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On bag for 25% off

Paravel

We might still be in the midst of a pandemic/murder hornet infestation and fewer people are traveling, but when you have a genuine need to go somewhere, you still need luggage. Paravel has made a name for itself as leader in sustainable luggage, and its Aviator Carry-On bag is in the midst of its first birthday. To celebrate, you can get the , which is 25% off the usual price.

Paravel says this is the most sustainably manufactured luggage ever; it is made with a durable recycled polycarbonate exterior, recycled zippers, a lining made from upcycled plastic water bottles, vegan leather and an aircraft-grade recycled aluminum handle.

It's not just sustainable, though -- the bag looks and behaves like premium luggage. It rolls on double spinner wheels with carbon steel bearings and has an interior compression board and a scuff-hiding textured finish with interior pockets and a removable accessories pouch.

But that's not all. In keeping with Paravel's mission statement, the company says that it offsets all of the carbon emissions generated from creating and shipping the Aviator Carry-On, as well as offsetting an estimate of the first trip you take with the bag.

Need a bigger bag? The . It's essentially the same as the Carry-On, but is about an inch bigger in all three dimensions.

This deal runs through Sunday, Oct. 25, or while supplies last.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.