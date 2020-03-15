Get the best Amazon smart display, the Echo Show 8, for $30 off

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon has so many smart speakers and smart displays that you'd be forgiven for feeling a little exhausted at the thought of yet another model, but the Echo Show 8 turned out to be surprisingly great when it recently debuted. In CNET's review of the Echo Show 8, David Priest called it Amazon's best model, period. And right now, you can get the , which is $30 off the regular price. If you've been hoping to find a place for Alexa in your kitchen, here's your chance.

Amazon tweaked the formula in the Echo Show 8 just enough to make it shine above its siblings. The 1,280x800-pixel display is bigger than your phone, which makes it great for watching YouTube cooking videos in the kitchen, and includes a physical camera shutter for peace-of-mind privacy.

And at this $100 deal price, it's $10 less than the much smaller Echo Show 5's list price. That said, if you want the Echo Show 5, you can get that for just $70 right now -- a deal in itself.

Basically, Amazon is asking us: Can you ever have too many Echo devices in your house? Right now, I'm inclined to say no. But then again, the robot apocalypse hasn't happened yet. Ask me again when Alexa demands our allegiance in exchange for the cure to the coronavirus.

