Get the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for just $130

They're too old to make "best headphone" lists anymore, but the Beats Solo3 is still a darned good set of headphones. They're well-built and offer a formidable 40 hours of battery life between charges -- not many headphones that are new for 2020 can claim that. Back in the day, these headphones debuted at $300, which was admittedly too much money, but they've since settled down between $180 and $200, which is a much better fit. And today I've got an exclusive deal for Cheapskate readers: At Daily Steals, you can get the when you use coupon code CNETBTSLO at checkout. That's an additional $10 less than a similar deal I told you about just a couple of weeks ago.

I should clarify that this deal is for the "Club Collection" -- that's a Beats Solo3 dressed up in one of five special Club Collection colors, including yellow, white, navy blue, matte-black, and red.

The Beats Solo3 incorporates Apple's W1 chip, which allows the headphones to pair with iOS devices much more easily, and to stay connected without any glitchy dropouts during playback. These are also somewhat compact headphones; they're an on-ear rather than over-ear design, but generously padded to keep the pressure on your ears from becoming uncomfortable.

In the CNET review of the Beats Solo3, David Carnoy remarked that "this is a headphone that's designed to be worn outdoors, and the extra bass did come in handy when I was walking the streets of New York and was competing with a lot of ambient noise." Which is a good reminder that these don't have noise canceling built in. Even so, Carnoy thought the audio quality was good -- just not really improved from the older Solo2 headphones.

So are these among the very finest wireless headphones money can buy? Nope. For that, check out this year's list of the best wireless headphones. But you will be hard-pressed to beat these Beats Solo3 headphones for $130.

