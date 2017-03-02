Get the BBC series 'Planet Earth' for $9.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

BBC America

When was the last time nature made your jaw drop?

That's the effect watching "Planet Earth" has on me. Whether I'm seeing a bird perform a hilarious mating ritual, a massive shark leap above the water or a swarm of cicadas absolutely ravage a forest, I sit there with my jaw hanging open.

In a good way. This BBC series is a salve, a much-needed mental break from the stresses of everyday life and a reminder of the wonders of our little blue marble.

Got a Netflix subscription? You can watch it right now. But if you don't, and/or you'd rather own it, you can get "Planet Earth" Season 1 (HD) for $9.99 from Amazon or iTunes. It normally sells for $31.99.

Also on sale: unofficial sequels "Life" (Amazon|iTunes) and "Frozen Planet" (Amazon|iTunes), again for $9.99 apiece. I haven't seen the latter, but "Life" is just as jaw-dropping as "Planet Earth," if not more so. (By the way, the even-more-dazzling "Planet Earth II" is currently airing on BBC America, so DVR that baby!)

I realize nature documentaries may sound a little boring, but trust me when I say this is some stellar viewing. It's especially great to watch with the family, though there are occasional scenes of animal-on-animal violence that might be upsetting to younger viewers. (The aforementioned shark? His great leap culminates in the demise of a seal.) Circle of life, yo.

And, truly, I think sometimes we need a break from the usual TV diet of people behaving badly. This is a feast for not only the eyes, but also the mind. Highly, highly recommended.

Bonus deal: Speaking of television, do you need a DVR that can record over-the-air broadcasts? One that won't hit you up with monthly fees? For a limited time, Amazon has the Tivo Roamio OTA 1TB DVR with lifetime service for $305.40. Yeah, still pricey, but look at the other options. A Channel Master DVR+, for example, costs $349 and doesn't even come with Wi-Fi (it's $30 extra). The Roamio has a vastly superior interface, records up to four shows at once (versus two on the DVR+) and integrates with a lot more services (Amazon Prime, Netflix, etc.). The only thing you need to provide is an antenna.