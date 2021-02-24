Get the award-winning Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One for just $20

Rockstar Games

You may know Red Dead Redemption 2 as one of the best games of 2018 -- an immersive open-world adventure that offers a staggering amount of gameplay, emotional storytelling and amazing visuals. Although it's been on sale plenty of times, this meets (or beats) the lowest price we can recall seeing: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Newegg has with promo code TK2FX. That buys you a code for the digital download.

It's hard to describe this game without gushing; our friends at Gamespot rated Red Dead Redemption 2 a 9, calling it "an emotional, thought-provoking story in its own right, and a world that is hard to leave when it's done."

Here at CNET, reviewer Jeff Bakalar said, "Red Dead Redemption 2 has undoubtedly raised the bar for narrative open-world games and will likely have a lasting impact on how they are made in the future. It pushes the envelope of what we understand is possible in a video game."

Clearly this is a must-have addition to any Xbox library, so this is a great time to grab a copy.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.