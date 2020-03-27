Get Arctis Pro Wireless premium gaming headphones for $220

Josh Miller/CNET

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset is one of the finest gaming headphone models ever made. That's not just my opinion -- and it is, in fact, my opinion -- but it's also what CNET's Sean Hollister had to say in his look at the Arctis Pro Wireless headphones. They look sublime, they're supremely comfortable and they sound amazing using the lossless 2.4GHz wireless tech. The only downside is that they usually cost about $330. But right now, you can get the .

What black magic makes this possible? Well, SteelSeries' annual members-only sale is taking place, and members can save 33% on the Arctis Pro Wireless. To get this deal for yourself, you need to create a free user account at SteelSeries and confirm it using your email address. Then the deal is yours.

If you're shopping for a gaming headset, the Arctis Pro Wireless deserves your attention. From the auto-adjusting headband that distributes the headset's weight effortlessly across your head to the 2.4GHz transmitter that delivers lossless audio, it's full of great features. The headphones can be connected to Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio simultaneously, and you can share audio with another person by connecting an AUX audio cable. And rather than using a typical USB dongle for the 2.4GHz audio, it includes a hub with its own OLED status display -- which simultaneously charges a second battery so you can hot-swap anytime you need. Seriously, these are great gaming headphones.

Want to take advantage of the SteelSeries sale but don't want to drop over $200 on headphones right now? There are other options as well. The (down from $150) and you can get the as well. And that's just scratching the surface. Want to see all the deals? Visit the to see every discount in one place.

