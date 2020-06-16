Get the AirPods Pro for $220 at Amazon

This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2020, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech.
Father's Day is this Sunday, and you could do a lot worse for dear old Dad than snag him a new pair of AirPods Pro. Normally $249, we've seen Apple's noise-canceling earbuds sell for $235, $230 or even $220 on Woot, but now Amazon proper is selling them for $220 as well (its lowest price ever).
You can dig into our full AirPods Pro review for the details, but suffice it to say that the Pro is a top-notch headphone that's sweatproof, supports wireless charging and pairs seamlessly with Apple devices.
