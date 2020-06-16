CNET también está disponible en español.

Get the AirPods Pro for $220 at Amazon

This is Amazon's lowest price to date, and $29 less than the Apple Store price.

Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2020, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech.

Father's Day is this Sunday, and you could do a lot worse for dear old Dad than snag him a new pair of AirPods Pro. Normally $249, we've seen Apple's noise-canceling earbuds sell for $235, $230 or even $220 on Woot, but now Amazon proper is selling them for $220 as well (its lowest price ever). 

You can dig into our full AirPods Pro review for the details, but suffice it to say that the Pro is a top-notch headphone that's sweatproof, supports wireless charging and pairs seamlessly with Apple devices. 

Check out our top headphone picks for Father's Day for more gift ideas, too.

