Get started in VR with the Samsung HMD Odyssey+ for just $230

As something of a VR fanatic, I have some strong opinions about which headset I'd recommend to friends looking to get into virtual reality gaming. Unfortunately, starting at $400, even the "affordable" Oculus Quest is priced beyond what many reasonable people are willing to spend on the equivalent of a gaming peripheral. But what if you could get a solid VR headset for just $230? That's a game-changer. Right now, you can get the Samsung HMD Odyssey+ VR headset for just $229, slashed from the regular price of $500.

If Dell runs low on inventory, you can also get it at the same $230 price for the Odyssey+ directly from Samsung.

At the regular price of $500, I would not necessarily recommend the Odsyssey+, but at less than half that price, it's a whole different story. It's part of Microsoft's not-super-popular Windows Mixed Reality family of headsets, but is also compatible with the large library of Steam VR games. Its dual AMOLED display matches the 1440 X 1600 pixel resolution of the HTC Vive Pro, and also includes an anti-screen-door technology that Samsung claims makes the notorious cross-hatching common in VR headsets less noticeable. For more information, you can read our first impressions of the Samsung Odyssey+.

Bottom line: There are not many ways to get into VR for less money than this Odyssey+ headset deal.

