CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Friends reunion The iPhone 9 has an ETA Best Android phones Huawei P40 Pro rumors Tesla Model Y rating Baby Yoda
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Xbox One for $27

That's a historic low for what has been called one of the best Star Wars games to date.

Listen
- 01:38
ezzgawvox5aeerrtyowsn3

Do I really have to say, "The Force is strong with this deal"? Well, it is!

 Respawn

Never pay full price for a video game. Never, ever. I don't care if it's the hottest game of the year or the game you've been waiting a lifetime to play. Because if you can be patient for just a little while, a lower price awaits you -- possibly a lot lower.

Case in point: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order debuted late last year to widespread acclaim, but with a $70 price tag. Now, just two months later, you can get it for less than half as much. For a limited time, CDKeys has Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Xbox One for $26.79. That's for an instant-delivery digital download of the deluxe edition, which includes some cosmetic character skins and behind-the-scenes art and videos. Note that this was $34 the first time I shared this deal, and then has dropped a little more in just the last couple of days after the deal reappeared for $28. The price continues to fluctuate, which is good news for us.

See it at CDKeys

The game is "a fun mashup of Dark Souls, Tomb Raider and Metroid Prime, with a story that'll grip you like a Sith Lord." That's according to CNET's Fallen Order review, which also praised its satisfying lightsaber combat.

I've never been able to bring myself to pay $60, let alone $70, for a video game. But this is much more palatable, and if nothing else it's positive proof that you should never, ever pay full price.

Everybody got that? 😜

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest pricing information. 

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.