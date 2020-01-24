Get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Xbox for $34

Respawn

Never pay full price for a video game. Never, ever. I don't care if it's the hottest game of the year or the game you've been waiting a lifetime to play. Because if you can be patient for just a little while, a lower price awaits you -- possibly a lot lower.

Case in point: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order debuted late last year to widespread acclaim, but with a $70 price tag. Now, just two months later, you can get it for half as much. For a limited time, CDKeys has Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Xbox One for $34.29. That's for an instant-delivery digital download of the deluxe edition, which includes some cosmetic character skins and behind-the-scenes art and videos.

The game is "a fun mashup of Dark Souls, Tomb Raider and Metroid Prime, with a story that'll grip you like a Sith Lord." That's according to CNET's Fallen Order review, which also praised its satisfying lightsaber combat.

I've never been able to bring myself to pay $60, let alone $70, for a video game. But this is much more palatable, and if nothing else it's proof positive that you should never, ever pay full price.

Everybody got that? 😜

