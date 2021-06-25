Get Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphone for $150

David Carnoy/CNET

Missed some of those sweet Prime Day headphone deals? Here's your chance to nab a top-rated set of noise-canceling headphones without breaking the splurge bank: For a limited time, and while supplies last, both eBay and Amazon are offering refurbished versions of the . That surpasses the previous low of around $180.

Until the slightly better WH-1000XM4 came along, the WH-1000XM3 were CNET's top noise-canceling headphones -- and that was when we evaluated them at their debut price of $350.

Everything you need to know can be found in CNET's Sony WH-1000XM3 review, which concludes thusly: "With its comfortable fit and superb performance, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the noise-canceling headphone to beat." (Again, that predates the newer model, but you get the idea.)

Not sure you want a refurbished headphone? This blurb from eBay should put your mind at ease: "This item has been refurbished by the manufacturer or an approved refurbisher. The product functions like new and shows minimal if any, signs of wear. All standard accessories included."

Meanwhile, eBay reseller Secondipity backs it with a two-year (!) warranty from Allstate, so you're totally covered in case of failure. On the Amazon side, it's backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

And for the record, the newer , driving home what a great deal this is.

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price and availability.