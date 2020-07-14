Get Sony's excellent $350 WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphone for $200

David Carnoy/CNET

Feel like splurging on a top-rated noise-canceling headphone? Here's your chance to do that without breaking the splurge bank: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the refurbished . That's not the lowest price ever (it was $20 cheaper at one point), but it's still an excellent deal.

Also excellent: Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the -- new, not refurbished. That's the lowest price I can recall seeing for that option.

The WH-1000XM3 is CNET's top noise-canceling headphone and has held that crown for a while. It has a list price of $350 and frequently goes on sale for $300; a few stores have it for $278 right now.

Not sure you want a refurbished headphone? Amazon promises that the Sony "looks and works like new," having been "professionally tested and inspected." The only real catch is that you get a 90-day warranty instead of one year. (However, you can actually get a full refund after 90 days if you're not satisfied, if you'd prefer that to a replacement.)

Everything you need to know about this item can be found in CNET's Sony WH-1000XM3 review. David Carnoy's conclusion: "With its comfortable fit and superb performance, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the noise-canceling headphone to beat."

And this is the deal to beat, at least right now.

