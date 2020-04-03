Get six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $40

Microsoft

Still looking for some stuff to do? Don't forget that Amazon is giving away $100 worth of free games, and there are a slew of free streaming TV services waiting for you to try out. But if you need something else to occupy your time, don't neglect your trusty Xbox. Dedicated gamers know that the Xbox Game Pass is one of the platform's hidden gems, and now's your chance to try it out for more than half off the regular price. Head over to Newegg, where you can get when you use discount code EMCDHDE22 at checkout.

Let's unpack that a little. You can get a three-month membership for $45 at Newegg right now, which works out to $15 per month. If you add one to your cart, Newegg instantly adds a second three months for free, bringing your total to six months for $45. But apply the code, and the price drops to $40. That's $6.70 per month for half a year.

Don't be flamboozled by the deal over at Microsoft's Game Pass page. Yes, they're giving away the first month for a buck, but after that, it's $15 per month. This Newegg deal is light years better.

Of course, Game Pass Ultimate gives you Xbox Gold Live, unlimited access to an ever-changing library of over 100 games, plus discounts, deals and other perks. Honestly, it's an awesome deal.

Bonus deal: One year of Sony PlayStation Plus for $34

The Xbox and PS4 are the Beatles and Stones of gaming consoles. If you're so young you don't know what I'm talking about, then I suppose they're the console version of Kanye and Drake. In any event, if you would rather get a great deal on PlayStation Plus than Xbox gaming, I've still got your back. Head over to CDKeys, where you can top off your . That's about 43% off the regular price of $60.

As most PS4 gamers know, PlayStation Plus membership is essential for online multiplayer gaming, and also includes free games to download each month, discounts and 100GB of cloud storage for game saves.

Now playing: Watch this: Best PS4 games to play during quarantine