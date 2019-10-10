Samsung

Samsung's The Frame is pretty damn cool. It's a smart TV built to look like a picture frame. It comes with a black bezel (other colors are available separately), a no-gap wall mount and a collection of 100 works of art, which will show onscreen when the TV isn't doing TV things. You can also upload your own photos (giant digital photo-frame!) and mirror the screen from your mobile devices.

Of course, this being a fancy Samsung product, it sells at a premium. However, for a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the 43-inch Samsung The Frame UN43LS003AFXZA 4K TV for $692.92 with in-store pickup. (With delivery, it's $699.99.) That's the lowest price I've seen by at least $150 -- and it appears this model has been discontinued, as it's no longer available from Amazon, Best Buy or Samsung proper. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Although it doesn't have to be wall-mounted (it does come with feet), the idea is to install it somewhere -- over a mantel, say -- that might otherwise be used for framed artwork.

When you're not binge-watching Fleabag or Killing Eve or Barry or the like, The Frame will revert to Art Mode, showing either a single piece from the collection or making occasional changes, slideshow-style.

The screen itself offers 4K resolution, HDR10 support, voice controls and the usual array of built-in apps (Netflix, Hulu, etc.).

CNET hasn't reviewed this 2018 model, but here's a quick preview of the Samsung The Frame 2018 as well as David Katzmaier's preview of the original The Frame, which just makes me want one all the more.

Indeed, while I could never pay upwards of $1,500 for a 43-inch TV, even one that can pull this kind of cool double duty, this price feels a lot more palatable.

Of course, if you just want to enjoy art on your TV, check out the Artcast app for Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. It costs $3-5 per month, depending on device (which is ridiculous), but that's still way cheaper than buying a whole new TV.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best TVs for 2019

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.