Get Red Dead Redemption for $10 off now with this sweet Black Friday deal

Black Friday is just around the corner, but gamers can snag this deal early. Amazon and Walmart are each offering $10 off with their respective Red Dead Redemption discounts, so grab a copy now if you don't have one, and put in some game time while you anxiously await the other Black Friday deals coming in the next few days.

2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 was an unqualified hit -- it made over $725 million in its very first weekend, which is more than many Hollywood movies gross over their entire lifetime. The story sends you back to 1899, when the short-lived American "Wild West" era was giving way to law and order. You get to get to experience the tumultuous time through the eyes of an outlaw who's trying to survive in that dangerous and dusty world.

Right now, you can pick up the Xbox One digital download of Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 on Amazon. That's $10 off the regular price, and what many stores are advertising as the Black Friday price coming later in the month.

If you're on the fence about this blockbuster, read GameSpot's review of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Or if that's not enough to fill your mug full with sarsaparilla (trust me, it's an expression), we can do one better: Walmart is offering Red Dead Redemption Game of the Year Edition for $9. That's $10 off for the Xbox One or Xbox 360.

The Game of the Year Edition includes the full, original Red Dead Redemption game from 2010, along with all the free and paid DLC content Rockstar created for it, including the popular Undead Nightmare zombie campaign. The graphics have also been updated for Xbox One. Here's what GameSpot had to say about the original Red Dead Redemption.

