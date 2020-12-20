Get ready for some serious holiday binging by saving $20 on a Fire TV Cube

Deal Savings Price



Many of us will have some extra time to binge our favorite TV shows later this week, so now's a great time to get a streaming device so you're ready to soak in The Mandalorian, Queen's Gambit and, if you still haven't seen it, Mythic Quest. Amazon is making that a little easier this week with some deals on Amazon Fire TV gadgets. They're not Black Friday-caliber deals, but you can save up to $20 right now on a Fire TV Cube or Fire TV Stick 4K.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Cube is more or less what you expect -- it streams a huge amount of content 4K and HDR -- but also includes Alexa for hands-free control. Read CNET's Fire TV Cube review to learn more. Here's the short version: "The Amazon Fire TV Cube's well-designed voice controls make it a superb alternative to a standard universal remote, especially for simpler systems."

This 2018 release of the Fire TV Stick 4K is a good value at its regular price, and even better at $40 (though is is not even close to the lowest price ever). You can read CNET's full review of the Fire TV Stick 4K for details, but here's the 411: It has best-in-class voice-control features, better streaming service support than any other player in its price range, and the video quality is first rate. The only real complaint? Amazon hawks its own content a little too hard.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.