HBO Go latest to jump on Apple single sign-on: Westworld bingeing, here we come!

Sarah Tew/CNET

Fire up your Apple TV; it's time to rewatch all of Westworld. Apple just added HBO Go to its list of TV streamers compatible with Apple's single sign-on feature. (See them all here.)

Drafting HBO Go to the lineup is potentially a big step. Previously, single sign-on (SSO) was compatible with streams from networks like ABC, Telemundo, ESPN, and Food Network, but HBO is the first premium cable channel to join the circus. We're hoping more premium channels get added to the list.

When single sign-on was first announced in June, TV watchers rejoiced. It means you input your cable login information just once on your iOS or tvOS devices, and -- boom! -- are granted access to all your TV content. Anyone who's had to type in their account and password a hundred times using an Apple TV remote can tell you how much that process sucks. Unfortunately, it took a year and a half to actually get the feature on their Apple TVs and iPads. Since then, compatible streaming apps have been coming in slowly. Hopefully, HBO Go's entrance signals a changing of the tide.

If you're signed into SSO and you're an HBO customer, you should already be logged in to the HBO Go app. If you need help setting up single sign-on, check out the CNET guide to get started. Or if you need ideas of what to stream, CNET also has you covered.