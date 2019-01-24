Get paid big to spend a year binge-watching TV

Remember all those times when mom and dad made you turn off the TV and do your homework? Well, they were right, because no one's ever going to pay you to watch ... oh, wait.

How about the chance to win £35,000 to watch Box Sets for an entire year? We’re serious, just ask @joeldommett! 🤑



Post your best video or photo telling us why YOU deserve this ultimate gig, simply tag @NOWTV with #BoxSetSabbatical 😎https://t.co/bkrHcu8NIl (T&Cs Apply) 👈 pic.twitter.com/CbNVOG21q3 — NOW TV (@NOWTV) January 24, 2019

NOW TV, a telecommunications company in the UK, Ireland and Italy, is offering a chance to win £35,000 ($45,700, AU$64,600) for a one-year job binge-watching box sets. The shows listed on the site include The Handmaid's Tale, True Detective, Band of Brothers, The Walking Dead, The Sopranos, The Wire and more. (Sorry, fellow Yanks -- UK residents only.)

To apply, you need to post a video or photo explaining why you deserve the job, tagging @NOWTV and #BoxSetSabbatical. A panel of judges including comedian comedian Joel Dommett will pick a winner. Read the full details on how to apply carefully, and watch Dommett's video for tips.