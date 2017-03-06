Donald Trump and family star in new parody of 'Get Out'

In director Jordan Peele's hit horror thriller "Get Out," a black photographer (Daniel Kaluuya) finds out that meeting the parents of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams) is more terrifying than he ever imagined.

Now a new "Funny or Die" parody posted Monday transplants that plot to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, where the terror is multiplied.

The video, titled "Get Out (of the White House)" replaces Williams with first daughter Ivanka Trump, and blends film scenes with news footage of the first family. It helps to have seen the real "Get Out," but if not, you can follow along just fine.

Really, what's Kaluuya worried about? After all, Ivanka declares that her dad is "unimpeachable," and the president himself says, (as he really did to CNN's Don Lemon) "I am the least racist person that you have ever met." Everything's sure sure to work out bigly.

Also featured in the video are Omarosa Manigault, Kanye West, Ben Carson, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and a teacup-clinking Melania Trump. Stay tuned till the end for a Jeff Sessions cameo that's delivered almost like a real horror movie's jump scare.

Even Peele approved.

